KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Sheriff officials say a Hailey man is in critical condition after he got stuck in a raft on the Big Wood River Sunday.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office in a statement, 74-year-old Nicholas Miller, was flown to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise once he was freed from a fallen log in the river.

Emergency crews were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. to the river south of Ketchum near a bridge where they found two men trying to keep Miller's head above water; the inflatable raft became partially submerged and lodged against the log. Crews were able to get Miller to the shore and do CPR.

Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins stated, “Please use extreme caution when swimming or floating any portion of the Big Wood River. Logs, strainers, and currents are extremely dangerous and accidents can happen quickly.” Miller remains in critical condition according to the sheriff's office.