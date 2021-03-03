Hailey Planning Municipal Campground in Croy Canyon

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Hailey is working on a plan to build a municipal campground and other public amenities up one of the nearby canyons.

The City of Hailey and the Wood River Land Trust is proposing a public campground within a 190 acres of land in Croy Creek Canyon between the Lions Park and Mountain Humane Animal Shelter, west of the town.

The proposal also includes trails, educational signs, a boardwalk, and public access points, along with the proposed campground. There are two proposed areas for the campground which include Lions Park and a lot which the city uses to haul snow to in the winter.

A planning event, both in person and virtual, is scheduled for this week at the Mountain Humane Event Barn March 4, at various times, and on March 5. Visit the Wood River Land Trust website for more information on the project.

