BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say an employee with the Hailey Police Department is one of the deceased found at a Bellevue coffee shop in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.

Monday afternoon ISP and the Blaine County Coroner's office identified Jared Murphy, 28, and Ashley Midby, 34, both of Bellevue as the two people found dead inside a coffee shop on Main Street on Thursday evening, October 22.

ISP said both had died from gunshot wounds, and both people knew each other. Troopers were called to the 100 block of N. Main Street a little after 8 p.m. and found the two inside. ISP has not indicated who was the murder victim as the investigation is ongoing. Murphy is a police officer with the city and there is also a Jared Murphy listed as a candidate for mayor of Bellevue for the upcoming elections.