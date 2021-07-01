Hailey Police Lays Law Down On Skatepark; Stay Cool Twin Falls

I live near the Twin Falls Skatepark in Harmon Park and I have to admit I have been pretty impressed with the way the kids handle each other there. Apparently, the same cannot be said for the skatepark in Hailey.

According to the Hailey Police Department, due to issues like littering, fighting and people not abiding by basic rules, they had to put in some strict rules. Skateboarders are only allowed after 7 pm, scooters are not allowed after 7 pm with no exceptions. I am assuming there is a problem between those groups of people.

When I have been to the Twin Falls skatepark, I have actually seen these kids helping each other out. At one point I saw some teenage skateboarders helping this younger kid who was on his scooter getting in to the deeper bowls. They worked with him and younger skateboarders. Twin Falls teenagers can be so cool.

The Hailey Police Department also said there is no littering, no food or drink on concrete surfaces and no glass containers. I guess they are having some issues with that.

I run around Harmon Park on a regular basis and I have to say I don't see much littering. I don't see milkshake messes or anything. That could be because of maintenance but there has to be some responsible kids around there too or they wouldn't be able to keep up.

I am not saying Harmon Park Skatepark is perfect, there may be the occasional fight or something but it isn't a big problem. Stay awesome you guys.

