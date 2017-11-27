Half Dozen Ski Resorts Open in Idaho During Holiday

McCALL, Idaho (KLIX) Six ski resorts opened during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Idaho. According to the Idaho Ski Association, Ski Idaho, the half-dozen mountain ski areas opened before or on Thanksgiving with more expected to open in early December. Grand Targhee is opened a week early with 97 trails and 58 inches of snow at the base. Other ski areas open include Lookout Pass, Schweitzer, Silver Mountain, and Lost Trail. In the Wood River Valley the two ski mountains, Dollar and Baldy, opened during the holiday. Ski Idaho estimates the following resorts will open in December:

Brundage -- Dec. 8

Tamarack -- Dec. 8

Bogus Basin -- Dec. 9

Pebble Creek -- Dec. 16

Snowhaven -- Dec.16

Also according to Ski Idaho, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center expects the La Niña phenomenon will continue to impact winter weather this year as it did last year. There are 18 ski areas in Idaho and many backcountry areas for many to enjoy, according to Ski Idaho