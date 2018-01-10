Funding Available for Idaho ADA Curb and Ramp Projects

BOISE, Idaho – Individual grants of up to $60,000 are available to Idaho organizations statewide through a competitive application process ending March 2 for the Americans with Disabilities Act Curb Ramp Program.

Local jurisdictions and tribal governments are eligible to apply. Applications are available at this Idaho Transportation Department webpage .

The goal of the state-administered program is to partner with local agencies to provide accessible facilities for pedestrians, including those with disabilities. The Idaho Transportation Department will allocate $500,000 of state funds for the program.

Those applying in 2018 should be prepared to begin construction in May 2019. Project construction must be completed within two years. Applications are evaluated through ITD, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and the Idaho Division of the Federal Highway Administration.