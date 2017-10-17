Twin Falls’ Opposition to Refugees Isn’t Bigotry (Opinion)

A great many people living in the Magic Valley are opposed to multiculturalism.

the majority just isn’t sure about the pace-of-change

Some call them bigots, racists and jingoists and a few may well not like people who are different. I suspect, however, the majority just isn’t sure about the pace-of-change. If it happens so quickly, we can’t discuss the potential impact. What happens if the result is a disaster?

It’s the subject this week of my column at the Times-News. If you take a few minutes and check out the link , you’ll see I reflect on parts of the world where diversity is enforced with a heavy-hand. If history is any guide, the enforcement isn’t permanent. Think Yugoslavia, which spun out-of-control into tribal warfare. It very well may be some cultures were never meant to co-exist. Lefty doesn’t want to hear any such claim but for safety let’s keep an open mind!