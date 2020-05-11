HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Two commercial trucks collided just south of the Hansen Bridge in Twin Falls County sending one person to the hospital and blocked State Highway 50 for more than three hours Monday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 12:31 p.m. Sobrado Asin, 49, of Vancouver, WA, was driving a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling an empty flat bed trailer went into a skid when a small car in front of him slowed to make a left hand turn. ISP said the truck crossed into the other lane hitting a Peterbilt tank truck, driven by Timothy Harris, of Filer.

Idaho State Police

Sobrado was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for treatment. Everyone involved had their seat belts on. ISP is asking for information regarding the small passenger car to call dispatch at 208-846-7500.