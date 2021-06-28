Hansen Couple Killed in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people in their 70s from Hansen died following a two-vehicle crash south of Bellevue Saturday afternoon.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:33 p.m. Ann Alvarez, 78, and driver Dalmiro Alvarez, 74, both of Hansen, were in a 2015 Volkswagen Passat headed south on Idaho Highway 75 when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound Toyota 4Runner. Ann was killed and Dalmiro was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center were he died. The sheriff's office said it wasn't clear why Alvarez crossed the center line. The driver of the 4Runner, Mark Mathys, and passengers Dennis Dombrowski, and Danielle Mathys, all of Illinois were first taken to St. Luke's Wood River; Dombroski and Danielle were later flown to a Boise hospital.

Mark was treated and released. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said everyone had been wearing seat belts.