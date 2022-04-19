Happy Teriyaki Twin Falls Quietly Reopens

Happy Teriyaki in Twin Falls quietly reopened following a month-long hiatus.

If you drove down Blue Lakes on Monday, you might have noticed that Happy Teriyaki in Twin Falls is back open for Business.

Why did Happy Teriyaki close in the first place?

Their re-opening happened as suddenly as their closing about a month ago. Just before March 17, 2022, Happy Teriyaki hung signs on their doors stating that in light of 'unprecedented times' they were closing to 'revamp'. Social media comments following our story about the closing suggested that staffing shortages, coupled with a change of ownership at their Utah location proved too much to handle, and they needed some time to regroup. To put it simply: It appears they were stretched too thin.

Never heard of Happy Teriyaki?

I wasn't totally surprised that when our post went up about their temporary closing, several people didn't even know that Happy Teriyaki existed.

This isn't an unusual occurrence in Twin Falls. Often a new restaurant will open to fanfare and a packed house only to see numbers dwindle down the road. With all the new restaurants coming and going in Twin Falls, it can be easy to get lost in all the noise. Before Happy Teriyaki took up residence at this location, Chipotle occupied the space. It closed permanently in less than a year.

In any case, we're glad to see Happy Teriyaki has reopened in Twin Falls. I went in Monday evening and ordered some of their spicy chicken with rice, and it was just as good as it was before their brief hiatus.