CLOSED: Happy Teriyaki Twin Falls Hang Closed Signs on Doors

Patrons visiting Happy Teriyaki in Twin Falls are being greeted by 'closed' signs hanging in the windows and doors.

In a week where a Twin Falls and Jerome coffee franchise permanently closed their doors, we hate to see another Twin Falls business shut down.

The sign on the window gives a little insight into the reasons for the closure: Unprecedented times and shortages.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

This is happening all over Southern Idaho

I've spoken to countless businesses owners and managers throughout the Twin Falls area in everything from retail and food to professional services, and everyone is having a hard time finding reliable help. With so many businesses competing for talented team members, turnover rates are high.

What does revamping mean?

We don't know exactly what this means for Happy Teriyaki. I know quite a few restaurant managers, and many of them tell me that they've had to alter their operations to stay afloat. Some are tightening up operating hours, shortening their workweek by closing Sundays, and others are shutting down their in-restaurant dining altogether in favor of an exclusive to-go order business model.

Is Happy Teriyaki closing for good?

It's hard to know for sure because the message is a little vague, but it leaves room for hope that there will be a return after some 'revamping'. The sign doesn't say how long they are going to be closed, only that they will be closed beginning March 17 for revamping, and they look forward to seeing you soon. It's also worth noting that the Twin Falls location is still listed on their company site.

We'll update you as soon as more information is available.

At the time of this posting, there hasn't been mention of the closing on Happy Teriyaki's social media accounts, and our messages sent to both the local site and the company page have yet to be answered.

In any case, we hate to see yet another Twin Falls business close up shop and we hope to see Happy Teriyaki open again soon. We will be sure to give you an update when we receive more information.