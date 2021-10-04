Harvest Fest And Wine Stomp At Holesinksy Winery In Buhl, ID

The Harvest Fest in Buhl is back. This year there will be tons of fun, food, events and activities for the kids. I have never stomped grapes before but I imagine it is a tension reliever.

When and Where?

The Harvest Fest and Grape Stomp is going to be Saturday, October 9th from noon - 8 pm. All you have to do to attend is go to Holesinsky Winery at 1498 Valley Steppe Dr in Buhl. It looks like it is going to be a ton of fun.

Events that are happening

You can literally go and feel the grapes between your toes. You can stomp on grapes that will eventually be turned into wine I imagine. There is also going to be live music by Aaron Golay, vendors and activities for the kids. If you bring the kiddos they can enjoy a bounce house and pumpkin painting. Plus, kids are free.

Food options

There will be El Matador food truck serving up dinner options. Sweet T's Cupcakes will be serving dessert and Evans Farmstead Cheese is bringing new cheeses for people to try. Not to mention there will, of course, be wine and beer to drink.

Cost?

It is $20 per person but children are free. With that $20 you get admission, a glass of wine and entry into a drawing for a wine basket they are giving away. Tickets are only available at the door. You may also want to bring a designated driver, stay safe out there.

