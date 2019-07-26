Have You Ever Been Captured By This Twin Falls Photographer

This guy is getting pretty famous. I am starting to feel like you aren't somebody until Daniel Veley captures you in his street photography and his stuff definitely does not disappoint.

I personally hope to get caught on camera by him some day. I love looking at his photos. Recently he has been going to Twin Falls Tonight and capturing some phenomenal photos of people having a great time.

You can tell this man has a great time capturing some of the fun moments some people may take for granted. These are some memories that people will look back on fondly and they were likely caught by a complete stranger.

This type of street art is something I admire greatly. Some of these photos and moments make it to where you can't help but smile for these people. Daniel has also caught people in vehicles, pretty much anywhere that is candid.

These photos turn out beautiful. What do you think?