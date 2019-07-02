Have You Heard About This New Twin Falls Food Truck?

I love trying new food and it looks like I might have to give this new food truck a try. It is called EMAN foods and it is Afghan food.

According to their Facebook page they are located in the Super 7 Motel on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls. The food truck is a white and light green trailer. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When I reached out to them they let me know they were previously open but had to close for a short time. This second time around of being open they have been in business about two weeks.

I was a little curious as to why I had never seen or heard about this place. The food sounds pretty delicious and I am always up for trying new food. Maybe I just don't go down to that area of Main Street enough.

Have you given this place a try yet? Is it any good? Are you going to give it a try?