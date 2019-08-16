Have You Seen This Missing Shoshone Teen?

This missing Shoshone teen, Julian Naranjo, has not had contact with his family since August 8th of this year. If you have any information please contact Shoshone Police at (208) 866-2250.

According to the missing person report, Julian Antonio Naranjo last had contact on August 8th which was over a week ago. The 15-year-old male is 5 feet 5 inches, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Julian was last seen wearing a red shirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes and possibly a black high school hoodie. The report also stated that he possibly may be walking with a limp but it is unknown which leg and also has a scar on his forehead.

Please make sure you call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (208) 886-2250 if you have any information about where he could possibly be or if you have seen him anywhere. Shoshone is close enough he could easily be in Twin Falls or surrounding areas.

You can read more about missing persons at Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse where you can actually see all missing persons in the area that have been reported.

Julian Naranjo is also being searched for by the Center for Search and Investigations who works on finding missing children. If you see him you can also contact them at (512) 887-3519. Their goal is to inform as many people as possible so hopefully, Julian will be found safely and returned to his home in Shoshone.

The Center for Search and Investigations is also accepting volunteers if you would like to join and help find missing children in the area.