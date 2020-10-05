Hay Truck Catches Fire East of Rupert Friday

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck hauling hay that caught fire forced traffic to divert off the interstate Friday evening east of Rupert.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers posted on Twitter images of a semi-truck burned down to its rims, nothing of the truck was left, the cap and entire engine bay was destroyed. The hay balls loaded onto the trailers can be seen smoldering as crews mob up around the scene. ISP warned drivers of the crash in the westbound lanes at just before 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 02, on Interstate 86 and had traffic diverted at the Raft River exit.

Later at around 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning ISP indicated the road was still blocked and posted the picture of the burned out semi. ISP did not indicate if anyone was hurt in the incident.