Truck Hauling Hay Destroyed by Fire on I-86 East of Burley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck hauling several tons of hay caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 86 west of Burley. According to Idaho State Police, the fire was still blocking westbound traffic as of 9:41 p.m. at the Coldwater Hill, about 30 miles east of Burley. Crews were still working on the smouldering fire. The fire started at just before 5 p.m when another truck driver radioed the driver of hay truck telling him one of the hay bales was on fire. The driver pulled off the interstate and attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, however the blaze grew and sparked a small brush fire. Nearby farmers used a backhoe to push the bales off the trailers so firefighters could get to them easier.