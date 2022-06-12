Truck and Camp Trailer Catch Fire on Interstate in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck pulling a camp trailer caught fire Sunday afternoon on the interstate in Jerome. According to the Jerome Fire Department, fire crews were called out just after 1 p.m. to the westbound lane of Interstate 84 between the two Jerome exits for a truck and fifth wheel camper that caught on fire. According to Idaho State Police, the 57-year-old driver from Ogden, Utah was able to stop the vehicle and get out without injury. Traffic on the interstate had to be stopped while fire crews worked to get the blaze under control and clear the scene. The incident is under investigation.

