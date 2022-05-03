It Helps Bust Idaho’s Drought but Must it Fall as Snow?



Sure, we need the moisture. We just don’t need it in the snow form. I started getting text messages from audience members early in my morning program. One was driving east from Burley toward Raft River and came across a squall. It appears the obvious here is that the higher the elevation, the more snow you see. State Representative Karey Hanks lives in East Idaho. She posted the above pictures.

This is a Roller Coaster

Two days later this week we’re expecting highs near 80 degrees. Then it all falls apart again. Over the weekend! Those outdoor chores you didn’t finish during the dry days of February and March are going to get postponed until almost Memorial Day.

Much of the northern tier of the country has recently experienced wintry-like weather. It’s why the green movement rebranded global warming to climate change. Now, whenever a weather event happens or doesn’t happen it can still be blamed on man-made activity.

The Drought May Slowly Lose its Grip

There is a positive to the May snow (or rain). Each day rain or snow falls is a day some farmers and ranchers can delay the use of pivots. One long-range weather forecast I saw last weekend predicted severe drought continues in the southwest but the northwest will be wetter than average. If only slightly. There are more liberals per capita in really dry states and more conservatives per capita in the western states getting relief. Not that God likes one group better than another, however. I suppose it could be considered a possibility. Before we get too holier than thou, it's still snowing in May!

