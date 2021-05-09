Head-on Crash on Interstate Near Eden Sends Two To Hospital

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A late night head-on crash on the interstate near Eden sent two people to the hospital by air ambulance Saturday.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 10:53 p.m. at mile post 186, just south of Eden. A driver of a 2004 Honda Accord was headed west in the eastbound lanes and struck a Acura CL, driven by 18-year-old Kaylee Smith. ISP has not identified the driver of the Honda.

The two cars overturned, with the Honda ending up in the median and the Acura on the righ shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The crash ended up blocking and forcing traffic to divert for about four hours. The two drivers were flown by air ambulance; Smith to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello and the driver of the Honda to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Jared Evans, 39, of Jerome was a passenger in the Acura and did not need to be transported. Both people in the Acura had been wearing seat belts, the driver of the Honda was not and had been ejected from the car.

The crash is under investigation. ISP said they would release more information as it becomes available.

