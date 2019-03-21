Head-on Crash Sends Several People to Hospital in Eastern Idaho

(KLIX) – All occupants of a two-vehicle crash, including two juveniles, were taken to the hospital on Thursday in eastern Idaho.

Idaho State Police said the crash, which was reported at milepost 279.5 on U.S. Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls, happened when James McCurry, 44, of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on US20 in a Ford Ranger.

Kyle Foster, 30, of Mackay was traveling eastbound on US20, along with two juvenile passengers, in a GMC Sierra. Police said McCurry crossed over the center line and collided head-on with Foster’s vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the road.

McCurry was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and Foster and the two juveniles were taken to the same hospital by ground ambulance. All occupants were wearing their seat belts, police said.

Both lanes were blocked for close to an hour while crews cleared the scene. The eastbound lane was blocked for an additional two hours.

The crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.