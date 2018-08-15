TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Harvest time will be here before we know it, which for many people also means canning season.

If you’re one of them, health officials want to remind you of the importance of using proper canning methods to prevent foodborne illness.

“Many home canners don’t realize that improperly canned foods can cause botulism, an extremely serious form of food poisoning that can lead to paralysis or even death,” Jarryd Samples, environmental health specialist with South Central Public Health District , said in a prepared statement. “It’s also important to keep Magic Valley’s elevation in mind. Processing times may need adjustment because of our altitude.”

The health district, in a news release issued Wednesday, shared these tips from the Food and Drug Administration.

Samples said even those who’ve canned foods most of their adult lives, it is important that they remain vigilant every year.

“Whether you’ve been canning all your life or you are a first-timer, it’s essential to follow up-to-date and research-tested recipes,” he said. “Doing this can protect you and your family from getting sick.”

Source: South Central Public Health District