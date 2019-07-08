Health Warning for Salmon Falls Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho health officials have issued a health warning for the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir due to harmful toxin levels from algae. The South Central Public Health District along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a health advisory for the reservoir after water tests from July 1, revealed unhealthy conditions from a harmful algal bloom (HAB).

The Health District says people should avoid exposure to water impacted by the HAB, including drinking it. Health officials in a statement said boiling the water does not remove the toxins from the water. Pets should not be allowed to eat dried algae and if fish are caught from the water, people should remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking.

“Children and pets are especially at risk,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen in a prepared statement. “These toxins can cause acute health effects in humans such as eye, ear, and skin irritation as well as gastrointestinal distress, and they can severely affect neurological systems.” Officials said Monday they will let the public know when toxins are back to a safe level at the reservoir.

