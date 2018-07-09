Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning Issued for the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you have to be outside today the National Weather Service says be prepared for above normal temperatures and has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the Magic Valley. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s for the valley and the NWS in Pocatello says risk for heat related illness will increase. People sensitive to the heat or people working outside need to prepare beforehand to stay cool and well hydrated.
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The hot temperatures will create a situation in which
heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an
air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
The Heat Advisory lasts until midnight. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s.
An Excessive Heat Warning is also in place for the Mini-Cassia area, Shoshone, Dietrich and Richfield. The National Weather Service says warm overnight temperatures may make it difficult for people to find adequate cooling and may create hazardous conditions for heat sensitive people.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.