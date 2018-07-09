TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you have to be outside today the National Weather Service says be prepared for above normal temperatures and has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the Magic Valley. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s for the valley and the NWS in Pocatello says risk for heat related illness will increase. People sensitive to the heat or people working outside need to prepare beforehand to stay cool and well hydrated.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The hot temperatures will create a situation in which

heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an

air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.

The Heat Advisory lasts until midnight. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s.

An Excessive Heat Warning is also in place for the Mini-Cassia area, Shoshone, Dietrich and Richfield. The National Weather Service says warm overnight temperatures may make it difficult for people to find adequate cooling and may create hazardous conditions for heat sensitive people.