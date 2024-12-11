There are Idaho Kids Who Can’t Read a Thermometer or Plan a Trip

Are you smarter than a foreigner? Not! According to a story from Douglas Belkin at the Wall Street Journal (it’s behind a paywall), many Americans can’t read a thermometer or plan a trip, which means that they’re not even functionally illiterate. Belkin’s story warns that we’re falling behind the rest of the world.

What could change this? Well, one note from the story is that there’s a small group of highly intelligent Americans who easily surpass the majority. I’ll wager the very smart didn’t graduate from public schools. They were homeschooled or sent to non-government classrooms.

This is an argument for school choice. Liberals oppose it, claiming we won’t have the same standards as government schools. A low standard if Johnny can’t read a thermometer!

When I say liberals, I’m including Democrats and many of Idaho’s so-called Republicans who benefit from campaign donations from teacher unions.

Are politicians willing to trade your kids’ futures for short-term gain? Hey, they’re looking for cheap lawn care. Most politicians I know can also afford private schools for their offspring, an option they deny you.

They tell us we simply need to toss more of our money at government schools and unions. I’m 62 years old. I’ve heard that argument my entire life. Things aren’t getting better.

We’re being played. By a cabal that sees the current system as benefitting their own shortsighted and narrow interests. The long-term damage being done to our country, and our kids is immeasurable. The time for hollow talk is over. Idaho needs school choice now!

