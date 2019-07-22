Heat Advisory for Parts of the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho forecasters say 90 to 100 degree temperatures will hit much of region and advise people to take precautions in the heat.

Image credit: U.S. National Weather Service

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello that covers the eastern part of the Magic Valley including the Min-Cassia area toward Pocatello. Temperatures are expected to hit 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory goes into effect at noon and extends to 8 p.m. The NWS Pocatello says those most impacted by the heat will be people working or recreating outside and those sensitive to heat.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

Image credit: U.S. National Weather Service Pocatello

The South Central Public Health District is also warning people to be prepared for the "extreme heat" expected Monday and Tuesday. “Heat illnesses are avoidable if you stay cool and hydrated,” said MaryAnn Doshier, Health Education Specialist with the SCPHD said in a prepared statement. “One simple rule to follow: if your shadow is shorter than you, find shade!”

According to the Center for Disease Control, 600 people die in the United States because of heat every year. SCPHD recommends checking on people who may be at risk, such as their neighbors and family who are taking medications or do not have air-conditioning. Those at risk are young children, people 65 and up, outdoor workers, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Here is a list of things people should do from SCPHD:

· Limit outdoor activity, especially at midday when the sun is hottest

· Wear and reapply sunscreen at least every 80 minutes when outdoors

· Drink extra water, don’t wait until you are thirsty

· Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

· Visit public buildings, like libraries and community centers, if you don’t have air conditioning

· NEVER leave children or pets in cars, even if the windows are partially open

· Check on a friend or neighbor regularly and have someone do the same for you