The operators of a state website designed to assist in helping to keep Idaho cold cases relevant and ongoing recently shared information regarding a woman who was found deceased in a rural area near Boise six years ago.

The body of female Idaho resident Ronie Parrott (aka Ronie Jones), 42, was found in a wooded area near the city of Boise in 2015. She was last seen alive on August 24 of that year, according to information shared on webslueths.com. The Ada County Sheriff's Office listed the death as an apparent homicide.

Multiple bullet wounds were found in the body of Parrot, who was discovered by a woman walking her dog six months after the woman went missing. Parrott was last seen outside a Boise convenience store on a bicycle between August 24 and 27 of 2015.

Her body was found on February 13, 2016, in the remote rural area of Sunset Peak Road. The Facebook site, Idaho Cold Cases, also shared details of the ongoing investigation into Parrott's death on April 7, 2021. Information was also shared on Idaho Cold Cases pertaining to an area band that Parrott may have seen in the hours leading up to her disappearance.

To date, no arrests have been made in the case, although area police have recieved multiple tips. If you have any information on the cold case death of Ronie Parrott, who was 42-years-old at the time she was shot and her body was found near Boise, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000.

Idaho Missing

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.