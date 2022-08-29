A Buhl firefighter is struggling with a lot of unknowns after he was involved in a tragic motorcycle accident. Jared Nebeker was in a motorcycle accident and now he and his family are struggling with medical bills and more.

Jared Nebeker And His Family

Jared is a Buhl firefighter and EMT. Jared is in a medically induced coma to try and help his body heal. He has cranial swelling. He had his left foot amputated at the ankle and is currently in the University of Utah Hospital. He was involved in the crash on Hwy 30 in Buhl on August 26th. The accident is under investigation. His wife Kari is by his side at the hospital along with several other Buhl Fire Department members. They will remain there until Jared can come home.

How You Can Help This Local Hero

There are a couple of different ways you can help. There is a GoFundMe page. You can text MVP EMT Jessica Black at 208-536-0412 for a $5 dollar support bracelet that says #nebekerstrong. You can also attend an event that will be going on at Milners Gate.

Milner's Gate Event To Help Jared Nebeker

The event will be on September 15th from 6 pm until 9 pm at Milner's Gate in Downtown Twin Falls. There will be live music, raffle items, and of course, food and drinks. You can donate raffle items by either contacting Milner's Gate or just stopping by and letting them know the item is for the event.

There are a ton of local businesses that are coming together to try to help Jared and his family. Thankfully, lodging and everything is taken care of for the family while they are in Utah with Jared. But right now, this local hero needs some help from us. Even if it is just a share, every little bit helps.

