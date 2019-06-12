Here’s What You Can Do At Filer Fun Days This Weekend

You have to love all the fun things going on around the area during the summer. This weekend is Filer Fun Days and there are a ton of things going on.

Filer Fun Days is going to be at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds June 14th and 15th.

The fun starts off with a fish fry on Friday at 5 p.m., then there is going to be live music for everyone to enjoy. Then Saturday you can check out the FFA pancake breakfast, the FFA fun run, parade, car show, flea market and craft show, food, beer garden and fireworks. That is just to name a few of the activities!

There are free events for the kiddos too. Games, prizes, a dunk tank, bounce houses, petting zoo, and pony rides. Man! I definitely feel like I have to go check it out. There is also free swimming. It is supposed to be a super hot day so I don't doubt you will want it.

For a full list of events check out their Facebook page .