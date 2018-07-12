Here’s Why You Should Adopt From Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Hey Arnel is a local YouTuber who loves to share videos with him and his dog adventuring throughout the state. He recently went to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter and played a joke on some of his followers.

Ok, so spoiler alert, Arnel did not give up his dog. If you felt real feelings of sadness for him though, that is what I believe he was going for. You can have a relationship and that love with a furry friend of your own by adopting at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter ! Look at all the adorable loving faces at the end! How could you not want to adopt one of these cuties!