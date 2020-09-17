Hershey’s Releases Safe Halloween Map For Trick-or-Treating

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and I'm incredibly excited that it is only about a month away. Though I must admit that my neighbors down the street are probably more excited since they have had their Halloween decor up for more than a week already. When Halloween does roll around this year, I'm still curious about how it will actually roll. There still seems to be a number of polarized opinions on what will be allowed to happen and what they will participate in. Will you dress in a costume and will you take your kids to get candy? Or will you turn off your lights and not participate in any celebrations. Maybe something in between where you dress up but don't go out to the homes of strangers.

If you aren't sure what your plans will be or are looking for guidance, Hershey's has put together a map of every city showing how they think would be the best way for each city to safely celebrate. Hershey's reminds us of the many oddities happening around the spooky holiday this year including a full moon on Halloween and the end of Daylight Savings the next morning. Of course there are strange things happening around Halloween, after all it is still 2020.

The Hershey's safety map is set up much the same as the TFSD Operational COVID Protocol with different restrictions/allowances in each color level or green, yellow, orange, and red. You can hover over a county on their map and it will show you what level of partying you should expect. Really what they did, in case you don't want to put your trust in a candy company, is take the info and map from the Global Pandemics website and put a fun Halloween spin on it.

The map currently has Twin Falls and Cassia County listed in the orange risk level and Jerome is at high risk in red.