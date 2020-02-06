Heyburn Man Admits to Possession of Child Pornography

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Heyburn man could face up to 20 years behind bars for possession of sexually explicit images of children at his sentencing this spring.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, John Godfrey, pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this week; he was indicted by a federal grand jury in February of 2019 in Pocatello. In April of 2018 Idaho Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) detectives spoke with Godfrey, 52, when they received a tip he had child pornography.

According to court documents Godfrey admitted to getting the sexually explicit images from others in online chat groups and admitted to having explicit images on his cell phone of young children which were later found by forensic analysts.

The charge of possession of sexually explicit images of minors has a 20 year maximum time behind bars with a $250,000 fine, plus a term of supervised release of five years to life. Sentencing for Godfrey is scheduled for April.