Highway 75 Closed by Brush Fire North of Shoshone

UPDATE: the roadway is open.



SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A brush fire has forced the closure of State Highway 75 just north of Shoshone. The closure is about three miles north of the town between US 26 and 520 North Road.

According to Bureau of Land Management fire officials crews are battling the Lava Fire north east of Shoshone that was possibly sparked by lightning. The size of the fire is estimated to be about 400 acres in grass and brush.

BLM officials say there is no estimated control or containment time. The fire prompted Shoshone Police and other agencies Monday night to evacuate some residents. BLM says there are structures in the area that are not immediately threatened.