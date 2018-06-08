Highway Projects Slated for Summer in the Magic Valley
WENDELL, Idaho – A number of Idaho road projects are slated throughout the summer, including several in the Magic Valley.
The sealcoating projects are anticipated to start June 10 near Wendell and end by Aug. 15 near Johnson Hill. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the projects include:
- June 10, Interstate 84, about 10 miles from Wendell
- June 15, I-84, about 13 miles from Bliss
- June 19, U.S. Highway 20, about 15 miles from Fairfield, 10 miles from Picabo
- June 25, US 26, about 12 miles from Gooding
- June 28, Idaho Highway 77 Spur, about 16 miles from City of Rocks
- July 16, Idaho Highway 77, about 8 miles from Malta and 12 miles from Declo
- Aug. 15, Idaho Highway 46, about 13 miles from Johnson Hill
Sealcoating is a surface treatment that helps preserve and extend the life of roads. When it is applied this summer, according to ITD, roads will be reduced to one lane.
Motorists should anticipate short delays and watch for the presence of flaggers or pilot cars. Chips placed during the sealcoating process have potential to cause windshield damage so drivers are cautioned to slow down and pay attention to reduced speeds and no passing zones throughout the work area.