Highway Projects Slated for Summer in the Magic Valley

WENDELL, Idaho – A number of Idaho road projects are slated throughout the summer, including several in the Magic Valley.

The sealcoating projects are anticipated to start June 10 near Wendell and end by Aug. 15 near Johnson Hill. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the projects include:

June 10, Interstate 84, about 10 miles from Wendell

June 15, I-84, about 13 miles from Bliss

June 19, U.S. Highway 20, about 15 miles from Fairfield, 10 miles from Picabo

June 25, US 26, about 12 miles from Gooding

June 28, Idaho Highway 77 Spur, about 16 miles from City of Rocks

July 16, Idaho Highway 77, about 8 miles from Malta and 12 miles from Declo

Aug. 15, Idaho Highway 46, about 13 miles from Johnson Hill

Sealcoating is a surface treatment that helps preserve and extend the life of roads. When it is applied this summer, according to ITD, roads will be reduced to one lane.