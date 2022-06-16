A historic home in Southern Idaho was recently updated and renovated and placed on the market for someone looking to own a piece of American history.

Historic Oakley House For sale

The house is located at 592 W 1700 S, in Oakley and it is beautiful. The structure was built in 1906 but you wouldn’t guess that by the way it looks now. Everything has been updated inside while the exterior still has that classic look. It also has an amazing double porch and a full acre of land.

Beautiful Historic Oakley House Has Unique Double Porch The Oakley home was listed on Facebook and can be found on Zillow with all the details and more pictures.

Get our free mobile app

The Oakley home was listed on Facebook and can be found on Zillow with all the details and more pictures.

Twin Falls Homes With Cool Yellow Doors Colorful doors aren’t anything new, but banana-yellow doors have become increasingly popular in Twin Falls.