Hollister Woman Killed in Head-on Crash on Highway 30

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hollister woman died Tuesday evening in a head-on crash west of Buhl.

At around 5:21 p.m. Robin Parry, age 37, was driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza west on Highway 30 about six miles from Buhl when she drifted accross the center line and hit a 2013 Toyota Tacoma head-on, according to Idaho State Police, the pickup ended up off the side of the road while the Subaru ended up in the eastbound lane.

Parry, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the driver of the Tacoma, Dennis Norwood, age 62, of Buhl, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise as was Parry's passenger Derek Haas, age 50, of Hagerman.

State Police say in a statement the highway was completely blocked for more than two hours while they investigated and cleared the crash scene, motorists were told to use alternate routes to get around the accident.