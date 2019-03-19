Crash Blocking Highway 30 East of Hansen

UPDATE: Idaho State Police says no one was hurt when two trucks collided west of Hansen at just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 30. Vance Pulsipher, age 60, of Twin Falls had been headed east in a Volvo semi pulling two trailers and attempted to make a left turn off of the highway onto E 3700 North, according to ISP, when he failed to yield to Francisco Castillo, age 65, of Jerome who was driving a Kenworth fertilizer truck headed west. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The highway was blocked for more than two hours during the investigation and crews cleared the scene.

EARLIER STORY:

Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash east of Hansen that has completely blocked Highway 30 at milepost 232. According to the Idaho Transportation Department's road information website 511.idaho.gov , the crash is near the railroad overpass northwest of Murtaugh where E 3700 N meets the highway. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash involves two semi-trucks. Fire crews and a hazmat team are clearing material spilled in the crash, according to the sheriff's office, avoid the area if possible.