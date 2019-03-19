Crash Blocking Highway 30 East of Hansen
UPDATE: Idaho State Police says no one was hurt when two trucks collided west of Hansen at just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 30. Vance Pulsipher, age 60, of Twin Falls had been headed east in a Volvo semi pulling two trailers and attempted to make a left turn off of the highway onto E 3700 North, according to ISP, when he failed to yield to Francisco Castillo, age 65, of Jerome who was driving a Kenworth fertilizer truck headed west. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The highway was blocked for more than two hours during the investigation and crews cleared the scene.
EARLIER STORY:
Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash east of Hansen that has completely blocked Highway 30 at milepost 232. According to the Idaho Transportation Department's road information website 511.idaho.gov, the crash is near the railroad overpass northwest of Murtaugh where E 3700 N meets the highway. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash involves two semi-trucks. Fire crews and a hazmat team are clearing material spilled in the crash, according to the sheriff's office, avoid the area if possible.