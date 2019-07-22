House Fire in Shoshone Sends 1 Person to the Hospital

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that fully engulfed the residence and sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon in Shoshone.

The fire was reported around noon at 213 West C Street, according to a dispatcher. She told News Radio 1310 that the Shoshone City Fire Department received assistance from a number of other agencies, including the Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Ambulance, and the Jerome and Gooding fire departments.

The dispatcher said one person was sent to the hospital, Though she could not say if the home was a total loss, the dispatcher said the house was totally engulfed in the blaze before firefighters were able to put it out.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.