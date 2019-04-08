Houses Damaged During Avalanche in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Two homes were damaged when an avalanche fell in Ketchum on April 8. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says the avalanche was reported Monday on Warm Springs Road near the intersection of Whipsaw Lane. That's about a mile west from Penny Lake.

The Sheriff's Office says there are First Responders at the scene, but have not said if anyone was hurt in the avalanche. Police say you should stay out of the area while they are at the scene. Warm Springs Road has been closed to people who aren't living at Penny Lake.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center shared video of the avalanche aftermath:

Earlier today, The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said an Avalanche Warning was in effect for the Sawtooth Mountain zone.

Police haven't released any other information regarding the avalanche in Ketchum at this time. Stay with Newsradio 1310 for the latest information.