How A Bobcat Found Itself 40 Feet Atop A Cactus

I had a cat who scrambled atop an electric box here at work. He had to go to see the vet but had to spend a couple of hours here before the doctor was open for business. Getting him down was no joy. He seemed quite content curled up just below the ceiling.

the critter got down without any help and no signs of injury

I’m not sure the bobcat featured in the above video was all that uncomfortable either. He certainly doesn’t look in any way flummoxed. As the narrator explains, the critter got down without any help and no signs of injury, although. If I was atop a prickly cactus I might have another reaction. I’m also sure it wouldn’t hold me for very long.

What we can see is just how well evolved and adapted cats are to their environments. I marvel at the actions of house cats. Much of the behavior we found comical is the hunting instinct displayed even though they’re confined.