The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.

States with the Highest and Lowest Resignation Percentage

Credit: Romain V on Unsplash Credit: Romain V on Unsplash loading...

Earlier this year, I wrote about job resignations in the United States and Idaho, and just in the past few months, there have been significant changes. A new list released by WalletHub ranked the states by job resignation percentage, and some states have improved, while others have seen their percentages go up. Alaska still has more job resignations than any other state, but their percentage of people resigning has gone up over the last few months, from 4.15 percent to 4.18 percent in the last year, but it is alarmingly up to 4.8 percent in the last month. The top three have changed, seeing Florida and Arizona drop out, with Montana and Wyoming both moving into the three highest percentages. Washington DC has the lowest resignation percentage, with Massachusetts being the state with the lowest, just ahead of New York.

Idaho's Resignation Rate at an All-Time High

Credit: Marten Bjork on Unsplash Credit: Marten Bjork on Unsplash loading...

Back in May, Idaho was ranked 14 on this list with 3.1 percent of people resigning the previous month, and 3.35 percent over the previous year. In the last few months, Idaho has risen to seventh on the list, with 3.5 percent of people resigning in the last month, bringing last year's percentage up to 3.48. In only a couple of months, Idaho has become one of the top ten states to see people resign and their percentage has increased drastically. While living in Idaho is more affordable than in other states, it is hard to fathom this many people resigning from their jobs. How do they continue to live, when so many companies are still looking to fill positions?

Get our free mobile app

Days are tough and work drags on, but don't make rash, emotional decisions. If you are contemplating quitting your job, make sure you weigh the pros and cons, think it over once emotions have died down, and have a plan in place as well. Never quit a job without a plan, especially if you have a family to support and a mortgage to pay. For whatever reason, Idaho is seeing more and more people resign from their jobs. In a few months could we make the jump into the top five? It all depends on if you resign, or keep your job.

Old Pole Line Photos Show Crazy Fast 13-Year Development These 2008 pics of Pole Line Road in Twin Falls compared to now demonstrate the crazy fast development over the last 13 years.