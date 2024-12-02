How Much of Idaho Would be Fried by Russian Nuclear Missiles

Legacy media is now working to save the bureaucracy. Reporters in America’s newsrooms have become defenders of the status quo, bloated government, and the deep state. Why? Because anything Trump is for, the media must oppose.

Even conservatives who once talked about downsizing government have now found a common cause with the leviathan.

Meanwhile, Russia is threatening nuclear war if the United States and NATO continue pouring resources into Ukraine.

Maybe you believe the Russians are bluffing, but shouldn’t America’s newsrooms raise some questions about the rationale behind their government’s actions? After all, civilization is at stake if we start shooting off the big bombs. The loss of the Department of Education isn’t nearly so great a threat.

I spent some time thinking about this after I saw a post on the Facebook page of a friend. He shared a link from the website Zero Hedge. The site explains that a hypersonic missile from Russia could hit the vase outside of Great Falls in a little more than 20 minutes, taking out some of our retaliatory force.

But why would the Russians stop at lobbing just a few?

In Idaho, you could expect Mountain Home Air Force Base and Idaho National Laboratory would be on a target list. Possibly the Capitol in Boise. Blast waves and fallout would take out much of central Idaho. The economy would collapse and shelves would be empty in a few days. Survival would be primal.

We need to have some questions answered, and there are a lot of people in newsrooms who’ve dropped the ball.

