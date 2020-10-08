Up until a few days ago I wasn't sure what Halloween was going to look like in the Bird house. My wife and I had a talk to make real plans since our kids were starting to make their own plans for costumes and going trick-or-treating. We decided that this year, out of an over-abundance of caution, we would keep the family home for Halloween. We'll still dress in costumes and get candy but with a lot less leg work. During the talk with my wife I also learned about a new idea for those doing Halloween from home: Boo Baskets. When she mentioned them and explained that they are just like the Halloween version of an Easter basket loaded with candy, I thought it was the most brilliant idea ever.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Maybe it isn't that big of an idea or really even a new idea since I found online proof that some have been doing this for years, but still a great idea for families exercising caution this year. You can even order Boo Baskets online and save yourself the time and trouble of prepping them yourself. Party City, Pinterest, Walmart, and Etsy have options you can buy or you can look through their ideas and recreate your own to save money and personalize the basket for each child. Pinterest even has a rather adult idea for a 'Bottle Of Boos'.