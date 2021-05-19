There is a real issue with space at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter and it's going to get even more crazy as we move through spring. The issue isn't anything new, there's always a need for more room in the kennels and crates, but there are times when it is more of a dire issue. Right now is one of those times.

What is the Space Issue at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter?

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is experiencing a few issues right now. They need help with kittens and they need help with overcrowded dog kennels.

As you can see in the video above that the kennels are full of adoptable dogs and the room in the back is also filled with lost dogs who are waiting for their owners to come and get them.

The shelter is also dealing with too many kittens and expects there to be more over the next few weeks.

What Can You Do to Help the Shelter Staff and Animals?

To help with the dog crowd, adoption is the main thing that would help the shelter. You can see in the video that these dogs are happy to see humans and would love to be part of your family. Also, is one of these dogs is already part of your family: you should go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter ASAP to pick them up.

Helping with the kitten crisis is a little more difficult as you need to be approved to foster kittens. Fostering takes time and dedication to make sure the kittens grow healthy and safe. An easier way to help them is through donations. The shelter has an Amazon Wish List where they have all the items they need along with links so you can pick what you want to help with.

