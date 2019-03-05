Huge Avalanche Closes Down Highway In Idaho

The Magic Valley snow may have all pretty much melted and turned to pools or made yards into mud pits, but it is still winter and just north of us near Stanley, Idaho there is scary proof. A recent avalanche moved so much snow that Highway 21 is closed and buried under 40 feet of snow covering a quarter mile of road. There is still a danger of avalanche in the area so the road remains closed.

The pictures from KTVB are pretty crazy because if you didn't know there was a highway under there you would have to assume it was just a snow-covered valley. There have been a number of avalanches lately and not just in Idaho. A vehicle dashcam in Colorado caught video of an avalanche as it barreled down the mountain and covered a highway.