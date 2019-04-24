Human Remains Found On Idaho Trail Could To Be 1,000 Years Old

Hikers recently discovered bones along a well-traveled path in northern Idaho. State forensic anthropologists believe the remains could be more than 1,000 years old.

Skeletal remains discovered on a hiking trail in the city of Coeur d' Alene have been sent off to a lab to be examined further, according to a story by idahonews.com . They were unearthed in an area known as Tubbs Hills , a popular, 120-acre scenic location, that attracts many outdoor enthusiasts.

The specific trail head where the discovery was made runs along Lake Coeur d' Alene , which is located 500 miles north of Twin Falls. Local police have not reached a conclusion on cause of death, identity, or gender of the remains.

Due to the age of the bones, forensic teams will have to heavily rely on mineral samples found within the remains to uncover clues about who this person may have been.