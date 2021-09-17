Hunters Help Asked In 1961 Missing Teen Case South Of Twin Falls

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is asking people that frequent the South Hills during hunting season to keep an eye out for the remains of a 19-year-old that disappeared in the area in 1961.

it's been 60 years since Paul, Idaho, resident Floyd Dorsey vanished while on a hunting trip south of Twin Falls. On Tuesday (September 14), the Idaho Cold Case Facebook page shared a Cassia County Sheriff's Office post pertaining to the decades old missing persons case. If Dorsey were alive today, he'd be nearly 80.

Dorsey's hometown of Paul is less than 40-miles east of Twin Falls. According to details given by fellow hunters who were with Dorsey on the October, 20, 1961 trip, he left the campsite by himself carrying a rifle, and wearing a jacket, jeans and boots. The article shared by the sheriff's office also states that a man driving a truck the following day (Saturday, October 21), reported possibly picking up Dorsey after locating him cold and wet.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell authored the post on September 14, and acknowledged that the passing of such a long time likely makes it very difficult that Dorsey's remains will be found. Warrell asked area recreational enthusiasts, and hunters, to watch out for any articles of clothing that appear aged. With hunting season approaching, the South Hills will be full of fresh sets of eyes.

If you have any information on the October 20, 1961 disappearance of Floyd Dorsey, a native of Paul, Idaho, or believe you recently saw something out of the ordinary while visiting the region, please contact Sheriff George Warrell, at 208-878-9301.

