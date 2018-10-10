UPDATE: Police Investigate I-84 Crash Near Hazelton

UPDATE, 3:19 p.m. : Police are now saying that both eastbound lanes of I-84 are again open. The Frontage Road on the south side of the interstate is still blocked, but crews are working to re-open the roadway.

Original story

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 84 near Hazelton, which has caused some lane blockage. The crash is in the eastbound lanes near milepost 194, according to Idaho State Police a little after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of travel is blocked, as is Frontage Road on the south side of I-84. Police said motorists should expect delays. More information will be posted as it becomes available.