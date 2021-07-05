HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A two-vehicle head-on crash south of Hazelton late Sunday night killed a 24-year-old man and sent a juvenile by air ambulance to an east Idaho hospital.

Rafael Paredes, of Hazelton died in the collision between an older Toyota Celica and newer Volkswagen Jetta at around 11:47 p.m. July 4, on 1010 S in Jerome County, according to Idaho State Police. A juvenile driver was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

ISP said in a statement, Paredes, driving the Toyota, was headed west when he crossed the center line and hit the Volkswagen, driven by the juvenile, head-on near 2050 E. Paredes had not been wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire Department, and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit also responded to the crash scene.

