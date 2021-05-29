Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Semi Near Hazelton

Getty Images/iStockphoto

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed on a motorcycle when a semi-truck turned in front of them near Hazelton Saturday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at around 2:33 p.m. on Idaho Highway 25, east of Hazelton for a two-vehicle crash. ISP said Rigoberto Gomez, 46, of Heyburn had been driving west in a Kenworth semi pulling a trailer when he attempted to turn left onto E 990 S in front of a Suzuki motorcycle headed west, the motorcycle hit the truck. The person on the motorcycle died at the scene, the rider has yet to be identified pending notification of family.

The crash blocked the highway for more than three hours. It is still under investigation by ISP.

